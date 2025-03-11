Holly J. Wilson, age 55, of Georgetown, Ohio, peacefully passed away Saturday March 8, 2025 at Morris Nursing Home in Bethel, Ohio. She was born May 14, 1969 in Georgetown, Ohio to Brenda McDonald and Paul Hayslip. Holly was a social butterfly. She cherished her nieces and nephews, loved to have visitors, participate in community activities and was always up for a family gathering.

Holly is survived by her mother – Brenda McDonald of Georgetown, Ohio; father and step-mother – Paul and Judy Hayslip of Russellville, Ohio; two brothers – Brad Hayslip (Vera) of Goshen, Ohio and Tim Hayslip (Rowena) of Georgetown, Ohio; step-brother – Scott McDonald of Chicago, Illinois; step-sister – Carey Babka (Tom) of Toledo, Ohio; five nieces and nephews and their families – Brittany Twilling (Paul) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Logan Hayslip (Emily) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Corey Hayslip (Lindsey) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Madigan Hayslip of Goshen, Ohio and Austin Hayslip of Denver, Colorado; several aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved cat Dixie.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com