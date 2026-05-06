Martha Sue (McElfresh) Cox passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. She was born on March 28, 1948, in Chilo, Ohio, the daughter of Dale and Evelyn (Little) McElfresh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William “Billy” Lawrence Cox; stepdaughters, Jeanna Boling and Jody (Boling) Shields; and her brother, Glen McElfresh.

Martha’s life was filled with love, laughter, and a spirit of adventure. After losing her mother at a young age, she formed a deep and lasting bond with her mother-in-law, Goldie (Gill) Cox. The two were often “thick as thieves,” sharing countless road trips, craft classes, card games, and long conversations.

A devoted homemaker, Martha also had many hidden talents. She was a crack shot, winning several regional trap shooting contests. After listening to a song, she could play it back to you on the organ with no sheet music required. She worked as a librarian at the Union Township Public Library and once ran for mayor of Ripley. She found joy in nature, and it was not uncommon for blue jays, crows, and squirrels to gather nearby, knowing they would be rewarded with a peanut.

A loving wife and mother, Martha shared 60 years of marriage with her husband, James Douglas Cox. In later years, the couple could often be found on long drives through the Ohio countryside. As illness limited Martha’s ability to participate in social activities, these quiet journeys became a source of freedom and joy. Together, they exemplified a partnership rooted in kindness, respect, and enduring love—a true testament to selflessness and devotion.

All who knew Martha were touched by her warmth, her kindness, and her quiet strength. Even in the face of adversity, she never complained and put God first in her life.

She is survived by her beloved husband, James Douglas Cox; her daughter-in-law, Dorena Palmer; her granddaughter, Macy Cox; several step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Bill Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.