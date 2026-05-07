Lady Broncos repeat as SBAAC American Division champs

With their 13-2 victory at Clinton-Massie on April 30, the Western Brown Lady Broncos clinched at least a share of this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division title. The Lady Broncos stood at an 8-0 SBAAC American Division record with only two league games remaining on their regular season schedule, a May 6 game at home against the Batavia Lady Bulldogs, and a May 7 league game on the road at Batavia.

The Lady Bulldogs held a league mark of 3-5 and an overall record of 13-10 following their 11-2 victory over Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on May 4.

The Lady Broncos followed up their win at Clinton-Massie with an 8-2 non-league victory over Franklin on May 2, rising to an overall record of 19-3.

Western Brown senior Jayci Barnes pitched two innings in the win over Franklin, striking out five and walking three. Franklin did manage three hits and one earned run against Barnes.

Pitching for five innings in the win over Franklin was Western Brown junior Charlee Helton. Helton struck out seven, walked only one, gave up only two hits and one earned run in another outstanding performance in the circle.

Barnes led Lady Bronco hitters in the May 2 win with two hits in two at-bats, one a home run. Barnes finished with four RBI.

Western Brown sophomore Riley Adams batted one-for-one against Franklin with one RBI.

Sophomore Lady Bronco Sophie Herrmann cranked out three hits in four at-bats with one double.

Western Brown sophomore Aubree Taylor batted two-for-three against Franklin with two RBI.

As of May 5, Helton was the SBAAC leader for wins pitched this season with 15 victories.

Helton was second in the SBAAC in strikeouts with 149 K’s in just over 106 innings in the pitcher’s circle.

The Lady Broncos are the No. 1 seed for the Southwest Sectional/District Division III Tournament and will play host to No. 10 seed Cincinnati Northwest on May 12 at Western Brown High School.

A win in round one will advance the Lady Broncos to the May 14 district tourney game against No. 9 seed Turpin.