Tony Davidson, 87, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away on May 2, 2026, at the Landing at Long Cove, Mason, Ohio. Husband of the late Edna Faye Gifford Davidson. He is Survived by his Children: Anthony (Tina) Davidson, Eric (Tammy Kovach) Davidson, Lucinda Davidson and Amanda (Heather) Sproat. 12 Grandchildren: Tyler Christen, Josh Christen, Kora (Josh) Ross, Patrick (Maddy) Davidson, Kyle Davidson, Chloe Davidson, Luke Davidson, Kylin (Brian) Traylor, Zane Massner, Reece Massner, Kaden Davidson, Haylee Robison, Zane Sproat and Zoe Sproat. 5 Great-Grandchildren: Skylar Traylor, Charlotte Davidson, Holden Davidson, Amelia Davidson and Wrenlee Ross. Brothers: Don Davidson, Coburn (Susan) Davidson and the late Charles (the late Elizabeth) Davidson and Ted Davidson. Late Sister: Ina (the late Dale) Banfill. Sister-In-Law: Maxine Davidson. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H, McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120, on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Thursday, May 7, 2026 from 11:00 Am to 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Moscow, Ohio, with Military Honors. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.