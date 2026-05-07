Fussnecker wins Republican Primary race for Brown County commissioner

Brown County Republican voters have spoken, and it’s Frank Fussnecker who they would like to see as the next Brown County commissioner.

With all 33 of Brown County precincts reporting, Fussnecker totaled 3,790 votes to Paul H. Riley’s 1,462 votes in the Republican Primary race for one seat on the Brown County Board of Commissioners.

There was no Democratic candidate filing a petition for Brown County commissioner in the May 5 Primary Election.

There were 3,871 voting against and 3,025 voting in favor of the the proposed Brown County Board of Developmental Disabilities additional tax levy of 1.5 mills/5 years, the levy failing 56.13 percent to 43.87 percent.

It was Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley winning the Republican Primary race for Ohio Governor and Lieutenant Governor, garnering 673,902 votes (82.47 percent), while Casey Putsch and Kimberly C. Georgeton received 143,257 votes (17.53 percent) in the Republican Primary race for Ohio Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Amy Acton and David Pepper ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary for Ohio Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

In the Republican Primary race for Representative to Congress (Second Congressional District), it was David J. Taylor defeating Bob Carr 51,677 (75 percent) to 17,229 (25 percent).

It was Elliot Forhan losing to John J. Kulewicz 442,799 votes to 258,289 votes in the Democratic Primary race of Ohio Attorney General.

Keith Faber ran unopposed in the Republican Primary for Ohio Attorney General.

In the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State, Robert Sprague defeated Marcell Strbich 541,220 votes to 229,605 votes.

In the Democratic Primary race for Secretary of State, Allison Russo defeated Bryan Hambley 484,215 votes to 234,087 votes.

In the Republican Primary race for Member of State Central Committee (Man, District 14), it was Joe Uecker collecting 12,732 votes to advance to the November General Election. In the Democratic Primary race for Member of State Central Committee (Man, District 14), it was Brendan Frasier defeating Johnny A. Bohrer 7,691 votes to 3,836 votes.

In the Republican Primary race for Member of County Central Committee Clark Twp/Hamersville, it was Becky Wallace defeating Angela Marlow 134 votes (83.23 percent) to 27 votes (16.77 percent).

In the Republican Primary race for Member of Central Committee Jackson Twp, it was Sarah Beath winning by a narrow margin of 132 votes to 130 votes over Betty Jo Ratliff in unofficial election night results.

In the Republican Primary race for Member of County Central Committee Aberdeen Village, Bradley Cannon defeated Justin Smith 67 votes to 53 votes.

Results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. The official canvass is completed approximately three weeks after the conclusion of the election, and results will be released following the office’s review of the county boards of elections’ official canvass reports.

For a complete list of Brown County May 5 Primary Election unofficial results, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/brown/c/elecres/20260505results.pdf