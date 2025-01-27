Sue Ann Curtis, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the University of Cincinnati College for 30 years, a homemaker and enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her friends “The Winohs”. Sue was born December 27, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Edward and Violet (Grueneburg) Mullinger. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Nancy Havlin and husband Burs and one brother – Edward Mullinger.

Mrs. Curtis is survived by her husband of 40 years – Edwin “Ed” Lee Curtis, Sr. whom she married March 17, 1984; six children – Ann Grote and husband Bob of Liberty Township, Ohio, Chris Meyer and wife Joan of Martinsville, Indiana, Patti Rencher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Angela Smith of Augusta, Georgia, Will Meyer and wife Chandra of Dacula, Georgia and Alan Meyer and partner Brandon Rainey of New Albany, Indiana; three step-children – Edwin L. Curtis, Jr. and wife Diana of Reading, Ohio, Jeffrey Curtis of Cincinnati, Ohio and Theresa Wambsganz and husband Carl of Cincinnati, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters – Steve Mullinger and wife Mary, Judy Huber and husband John, Mike Mullinger and wife Sallie, Kathy Grote and husband Steve, Pam Grote and husband Tony, Jeff Mullinger and wife Sherry and Linda Lack and husband Bill; one sister-in-law – Judie Mullinger and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Indian Springs Winery, 10862 Fite Hauck Road, Sardinia, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

