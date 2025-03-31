Marlyn Marie Davidson, age 83, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was retired from the billing and claims department for the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio and was a member of the Sardinia Garden Club, George A. Lambert American Legion Post # 755 Ladies Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 461. Marlyn loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her garden and tending to her flowers. Marlyn was born in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Lloyd and Gladys (Ellis) Kelch. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands – Ralph Sears on September 13, 1972, Lawrence E. Davidson on December 21, 1981 and Gary Frazee in April 6, 2024.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by two children – Brent Sears and wife Trish of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Michelle Puckett and husband Jeff of Sardinia, Ohio; four grandchildren – Nathan Rowland of Russellville, Ohio, Quentin Rowland of Sardinia, Ohio, Breana Rowland of Sardinia, Ohio and Brendon Sears of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister – Mary Bradford of Sardinia, Ohio and her fur baby – Savannah.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Gary Inboden will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Kamp Dovetail, 5350 West New Market Road, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com