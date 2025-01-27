Donna Sue Yockey, 75, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025 at her home. She was retired from the Georgetown Exempted Village School District where she worked as a school bus driver/supervisor. Mrs. Yockey was born June 18, 1949 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Dunbar) Kattine. She was also preceded in death by her brother – Richard Kattine.

Mrs. Yockey is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years – John Yockey; four children – Jill Hicks, Melissa Bohl, Amy Smiley and Anna Yockey; one sister – Shirley Hay and nephew – Greg Kattine.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Fr. Michael Hay will officiate. There will be no visitation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com