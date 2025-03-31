Darryl Lee Planck, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 27, 2025 at his residence. He was a retired electrician for Dravo Lime Company for 25 years and after retirement, worked at the Brown County General Hospital in the maintenance department for 20 years. Darryl loved to garden, plant flowers and work on old radios. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with his wife, Rita on warm sunny days and spending time with his grandson, Owen and watching him participate in sports. Darryl was born June 19, 1948 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Evan and Anna (Fraley) Planck. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years – Rita (Geschwind) Planck in 2014, two brothers – Evan “Sonny” Planck and Leonard Planck and one sister – Karen Reed.

Mr. Planck is survived by one daughter – Christy Colliver and husband Kelly of Georgetown, Ohio; two sons – Jason Planck of Georgetown, Ohio and Clinton Planck and wife Nakesha of Miamisburg, Ohio; six grandchildren – Wesley Craig of Georgetown, Ohio, Owen Planck of Alexandrea, Kentucky, Leo Planck and Audrey, Simon and Felix Haschke all of Miamisburg, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Kayden and Rylee Craig; one sister – Lisa Kay and husband Scott Kajihara of Columbus, Ohio; one brother – Steven Planck of Batavia, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – William Geschwind of Beaufort, South Carolina and Jerry Downing of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters-in-law – Janice Geschwind of Georgetown, Ohio and Kathie Planck of Batavia, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Trent Ogden will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio at convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com