Patrick Gerard Hauke, aged 71, passed away peacefully in his home in St. Helens, Oregon, on January 22, 2025, following a courageous and lengthy battle with Lewy Body Disease. Patrick will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who loved deeply and unconditionally, worshiping all that he held dear. Loyalty to his family and friends was his guiding principle, and he leaves behind a legacy of unwavering devotion, generosity, and love.

Patrick was born on February 9, 1953, in Maysville, Kentucky, to Stanley G. and Louella J. Germann Hauke of Ripley, Ohio, where he spent his formative years. He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School and graduated from Ripley Union Lewis High School, where he served as class president and participated in countless school and community activities. Patrick’s natural leadership skills and commitment to fostering connections endured throughout his life, as he worked tirelessly to keep his classmates united for more than five decades.

Following high school, Patrick answered the call to serve his country, joining the U.S. Air Force as a B-52 Radar Bombing/Navigation Technician. After four years of honorable service, he launched a distinguished career as a technical design engineer in California’s Silicon Valley. Later, Patrick moved to Oregon, where he worked with Intel and other prominent technology companies, earning a reputation for his brilliant mind, innovative problem-solving, and dedication to helping others.

Patrick’s greatest joy, however, was his family. He married the love of his life, Darlene T. (Harsany) Hauke, on June 9, 2000. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and shared passions. Patrick cherished his only daughter, Thea Dianne Hauke, born February 11, 1978, with whom he shared countless hours of storytelling and a love for nature, farming, and wildlife rescue. He also treasured his stepson, Bradley Daniel Niehouse, born January 12, 1980, whose life he touched with his kindness and wisdom. Patrick and his family created beautiful memories traveling, camping, collecting tractors, and hosting their cherished annual Oleo Open croquet tournament on their farm. These gatherings became a cornerstone of Patrick’s life, bringing family and friends together in celebration and joy.

Patrick was also fiercely loyal to his military comrades, whom he affectionately called his “Band of Brothers.” These lifelong friendships, forged during his service, remained strong through annual

reunions, exemplifying Patrick’s dedication to honoring the bonds of brotherhood and shared experiences.

Patrick is preceded in death by his beloved son, Kevin Patrick Hauke, who died at birth on July 22, 1983, his brother, David L. Hauke, who passed away on June 16, 1985, and both of his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; his daughter, Thea; and his stepson, Bradley. He is also survived by his siblings: Elaine (Smith) Hauke, Michael and Marie (Valada) Hauke, Theresa (Hauke) and Terry Cooper, Mary Lou Hauke, and Stanley Andrew Hauke, as well as their families.

Additionally, Patrick’s “Band of Brothers” survives him, including Samuel Arnsdorff, Michael Orr, Joseph Nix, Victor MiddleKauff, Mark Genuario, and the late Carl Sklenicka, who recently passed.

A graveside burial service will be held during the blooming season in April at the Garden of Tranquility near his home in St. Helens, Oregon. In mid-May, a Celebration of Life event is planned in Patrick’s hometown of Ripley, Ohio. Specific dates for both events will be shared with family and friends via email and social media.

Patrick’s impact on those who knew him was profound, and his memory will continue to inspire love, loyalty, and kindness. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered by all whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Patrick’s memory to organizations dedicated to wildlife rescue or Lewy Body Disease research.