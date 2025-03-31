Paul L. Cocklin, age 83, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born July 31, 1941 in Marysville, OH the son of the late Charles L. and June M. (Wheeler) Cocklin. He was a Methodist minister and was a member of the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 4 siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dawne Cocklin of Winchester; children, Del (Christy) Cocklin of Wadsworth, OH, David (Judy) Cocklin of Lebanon, OH, Andrew Cocklin of Ironton, OH, Joan (Robert) Gibbs of Centerville, OH; 3 grandchildren, Jeremy Flach, Amber Cocklin-Stewert and Steven Cocklin and 2 great grandchildren Byanca and Baleigh Flach.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the Sardinia Hope Church, 105 S. Main St, Sardinia, with Rev Jim Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, April 4, 2025 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

