Delbert Malott, 67, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born January 15, 1957 in Georgetown, OH to the late Delbert and Mildred (Newberry) Malott. He was a lifetime farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 6 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by son, Shaine Malott of Mt. Orab; daughters, Misty Doane of Sardinia, Summer Smith of Mt. Orab; life partner, Denise Aleshire of Sardinia; 7 step children; brother, Howard (Patricia) Malott of Sardinia; 6 step grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

