Curtis George Chase, age 67, of Mt. Orab, Ohio and formerly of Bronx, New York passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at his residence. He was a retired New York State Trooper. Curtis was born May 1, 1957 in Bronx, New York the son of William Chase of New York and the late Maria (Daskalakis) Chase.

In addition to his father, Mr. Chase is survived by five children – Katherine Chase and Jim Moran of Halfmoon, New York, Victoria Chase and Bryant Parks of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Ellan Steward and husband Dustin of Georgetown, Ohio, Stephen Chase and wife Christina of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Craigg Chase and Anne Huschart of Newtown, Ohio; one sister – Valerie Chase of Long Island, New York; one uncle – Ward Coe and wife Diane of Florida and best friend – Steve Naughton and wife Mary Ann of Poughkeepsie, New York.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Blue, 3540 W. Sahara Avenue #451, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102.

