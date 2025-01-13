Eileen M. Beasley, age 98, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Villa of Georgetown. Eileen was born on December 21, 1926, to the late John Garvin Vance and Ona Vance in Manchester, Ohio. She lived most of her young life in Manchester and Aberdeen before marrying her high school sweetheart, Ben Beasley, in 1946 and moving to Georgetown in 1951. Eileen was a dedicated wife and mother, a long-time member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Taliaferro Chapter of the DAR, where she served as Chaplain. Eileen was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening, volunteer work, and spending time with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her sisters, Imogene Plank and Sherry Egbert; one grandson, Benjamin Tinnat; and many dear friends. Eileen is survived by her three children, Carolyn Tinnat, Susan Wahl, and John Beasley (Babe); four grandchildren, Shannon Wahl, Kelly Lucas, Michael Tinnat, and Justin Beasley; seven great grandchildren; three nieces, and one nephew.

A memorial service will take place at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church at the convenience of the family on a date to be determined. Internment will be in Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Eileen.