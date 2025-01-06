Charles C. Fetters, 80, of Centerville, passed away Monday, December 30, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital South. He was born in Decatur, Ohio on September 16, 1944 to parents, Julius and Mary Frances (Schwallie) Fetters. Charles was a graduate of Russellville High School. He worked for Harmon Inc and then as an auto glass installer with Safelite, retiring in 2008. Charles was a “jack of all trades” and greatly enjoyed going to garage sales and antique stores to find his next project for repurposing and up-cycling furniture. He also enjoyed working on cars. Charles is survived by his wife Sondra “Sandy”, who he celebrated 34 years of marriage with on December 13th. He is also survived by his son, Michael (Theresa) Fetters; daughters, Melody Breeze & Lisa Fetters; step-daughter, Dawn Hensley Hill; sisters, Judy Thatcher, Barbara (David) Cochran & Nancy Applegate; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & other family & friends. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Suzanne Fry & Janie Fetters. Funeral Service was held Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Father John Civille officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment was at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com