Harold Showalter, 90, of Lake Waynoka, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the Mercy-Jewish Hospital in Kenwood. He was born August 2, 1934 in Bracken County, Kentucky, the son of the late Howard and Cora King Showalter. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Rae Wilkerson Showalter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Guilfoyle Showalter, who passed away in 1989; grandson, Blake Roush and his brothers, Kenzie (Jean) Showalter and Howard (Mildred) Showalter Jr.

Harold attended Bracken County High School, then continued his education at Union College and finished his Masters of Education from University of Cincinnati. He was a teacher and Principal at Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools for more than 40 years. After his retirement from Fayetteville, he became the Director of the Adams County Public Libraries. During his tenure there he helped to plan, build, and open a new library building in Seaman, Ohio. He then went on to co-author a book about the history of Fayetteville for their sesquicentennial.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Debbie Heimbrock, Steve (Gale) Roush and Mike (Heleena) Roush; grandchildren, Miki Iles, Jeff Heimbrock, Hannah (Tyler Miller) Roush, Lauren and Connor Roush; great-grandchildren, Sophia Teague, Jayla and Colt Gray.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Pastor Larry Hoop will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local library.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com