Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Naylor, age 93, passed from this earth early in the morning January 10, 2025 at Legacy Hillsboro Skilled Nursing facility where she had received care since June 2024 when her extended battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia significantly worsened.

Betty grew up in Dayton Ohio, the daughter of the late John H Gray and Viola Clara Charlotte Fravert Gray and was one of nine children. She was born June 10, 1931 and had 6 older brothers who welcomed her arrival, Johnny, Edward, Wilbur, Robert, Charles and Harvey Gray. 21 months after Betty’s birth the family welcomed her only sister, Mary Jane Gray Ballardini who passed way in 2006. Rounding out the family was her younger brother, Paul Gray who lives in California and survives her along with his wife Priscilla. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Nell Gray as well as many nieces and nephews.

Betty graduated in 1950 from Randolph High School in Englewood Ohio. After graduation she worked for an attorney in Dayton, a job she was very proud of.

During her Junior year of high school she attended Whiteoak High School where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Roberts Naylor II . They maintained a long-distance relationship for 6 years and on March 26, 1955 during a blizzard they married at the Concord Methodist Church in Englewood Ohio. She then moved to the family farm at Mowrystown.

God blessed them with two children, Debbie Purvis-Heaton (Keith) and Lloyd Roberts (Robbie) Naylor III.

She is also survived by grandchildren Michael Purvis, Jason Purvis, Elizabeth June (Beth) Page (Michael), Caroline Jane (Carrie) Swisshelm ( Nathan), and a special grandson Randy Heaton (who claims to be her favorite). She was preceded by a granddaughter Elizabeth Heaton. When the grandchildren were born they had the honor of naming her Mamaw. As they grew and entered school, she became known to many as Mamaw Betty, the name she is still widely known by.

Her family also includes great grandchildren Brianna Purvis Hall (Austin), Clayton Purvis, Madison Purvis, Mckenna Purvis, Christine Page, Clara Page, Chloe Page, Cullen Page, and Kasey Swisshelm.

Betty was a very active member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ. She rarely missed a Sunday Church service and attended until May 2024 when her health would no longer permit. She looked forward each month to the Oldies But Goodies gathering as well. One of Betty’s main goals was to teach her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren the importance of attending church and growing in their faith in God. Even in her dementia she was very excited when the youngest great grandchild was baptized a few years ago. In younger years she helped with vacation bible school and a Saturday morning youth group called the Busy Bees. She would pick up children in the neighborhood and drive them to church activities.

Betty was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, initially at Sardinia and then at Russellville when those chapters combined. She recently received her 70-year membership pin.

Lloyd has been a long-time member of the Liberty Coronet Band in West Union, Ohio. Betty’s favorite activity was attending band practices and engagements. She maintained his calendar and would be seen sitting front and center when they performed or practiced.

The family would like to acknowledge and give thanks for the excellent care Betty received while at Legacy Hillsboro Skilled Nursing Facility. Their compassion, love, dedication, and thoughtfulness has been exceptional and has made the journey the last 7 months much easier for each of us.

We would also like to thank our family, friends, church family, and our community for all the cards, prayers, visits, gifts and words of encouragement over this journey. This support has been so comforting.

Funeral S=services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at the Mowrystown Church of Christ with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Immediately following the services a luncheon will be served in the Community building. A private burial is scheduled at Fincastle Cemetery following the meal. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Mowrystown Church of Christ Community Building. Eastern Star services will be held at 7:45 p.m.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is assisting the family .

If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ Building Fund at P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown Ohio 45155. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com