Ralph Joseph Nagel, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Lawson) loving father of the late Ralph Jay Nagel, Robert Joseph (Vickie) Nagel, Paul Anthony Nagel, Sr. Theresa Marie Nagel, Michael John (Amber) Nagel, Stephen Thomas (Anna) Nagel ,Mary Katherine Nagel-Buchwald and the late Christopher Allen Nagel, devoted grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 2 passed November 16, 2024, age 90, resident of Batavia, formerly of Fayetteville. Mass of Christian Buria; Friday 11AM November 22, 2024 at the St Angela Merici, St Patrick Chapel in Fayetteville. Family and friends may visit 5-7 PM Thursday, at Evans Funeral Home in Milford.