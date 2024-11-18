Dolores Ann (Reid) Stuhlreyer, age 78, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 14, 2024 peacefully at her home. She was born December 15, 1945 in Maysville, Kentucky the beloved daughter of the late Ernest Reid and Lorena (Shaw) Prickett and stepdaughter of the late Vern Crawford. Dolores was raised in Georgetown, Ohio where she attended primary and high school before pursuing her passion for beauty and cosmetology at the Marinello School of Beauty and later attending Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio. For 60 years, Dolores worked as a talented hairdresser, serving clients in Georgetown, Beechmont and Mount Washington, Ohio. She was also a dedicated Cosmetology Instructor at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center for 20 years, where she inspired and encouraged countless students (even after graduation) with her skill and dedication. In her later years, she found fulfillment as a hairdresser at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing Home, brightening the lives of residents for almost a decade.

Dolores was a woman of deep faith, attending both the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches in Georgetown, Ohio and regularly worshiping at St. Michael Church in Ripley, Ohio. Her love of music was a lifelong passion; she played the piano and enjoyed singing. In 1985, she joined the Queen City Chapter of Sweet Adelines International and later competed with the Gem City Chapter of Dayton in regional and international events, sharing her love of music with many. She was a loving and selfless woman with a servant’s heart dedicating much of her time to the community, volunteering with the Children’s Christian Theater of Georgetown and the St. Michael School in Ripley. Dolores had a special love for children, delighting in their growth and happiness and was dedicated to exposing young people to the arts and culture.

Dolores was known for her boundless energy and dedication to staying active. She enjoyed a variety of exercises and maintained a vigorous routine well into her later years. She took daily walks with her dog, Rosco and regularly attended cardio, yoga, and Pilates classes. Her commitment to fitness was an inspiration to those around her and she exemplified a lively, health-conscious spirit throughout her life. Her energy and creativity touched every part of her life. One of her greatest loves was gardening and she could often be found outside, working in her yard and flower gardens, tending to her flowers and plants. Dolores took great pride in cultivating a beautiful outdoor space that brought joy to her and those around her. She also enjoyed crafting, including soap making, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint to name a few, often creating handmade gifts for loved ones. Dolores had an eye for beauty, especially when it came to interior decorating. Her homes were always beautifully designed and thoughtfully arranged, reflecting her unique style and love for creating inviting, warm spaces. A skilled cook and gracious hostess, Dolores welcomed friends and family into her home for countless gatherings, hosting everything from holiday parties to special family celebrations.

Mrs. Stuhlreyer is survived by her son – Tim Applegate and fiancé Mindy Gray; two sisters – Cathy Carter and Barbara Connor; numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends and her loyal canine companion – Rosco. Besides her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years – John Stuhlreyer in 2020, one sister – Judy Kirkpatrick and one brother – Larry Reid.

In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Dolores’ family and friends will forever remember her boundless energy, her warm spirit and her unwavering dedication to those she loved. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, aunt and friend who gave of herself unselfishly. Dolores touched many lives and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were privileged to know her. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.