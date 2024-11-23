Betty Kay Estep, 83, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2024 at her home. She worked at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley for twenty plus years and later worked as a CNA at the Ohio Valley Manor near Ripley. She was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ, a member of Women for Christ at the Ripley Church of Christ and was a former advisor for the Huntington Hotshots 4-H group. Mrs. Estep was born April 9, 1941 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Alfred St. Clair “Jack” and Anna Lee (Adams) Gardner. She was also preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years – Arnold Edward “Ed” Estep; two sisters – Barbara Gardner and Thelma Emrick.

Mrs. Estep is survived by one daughter – Alisa Applegate and husband Richard “Red” Applegate; two grandchildren – Maria Applegate of Cincinnati, Ohio and Drew Applegate of Ripley, Ohio; one brother – Jackie Gardner and wife Kathy of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Church of Christ Building Fund 105 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

