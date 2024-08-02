UpLift Mt. Orab general manager, Eric Gibson, announced on Aug. 2 that UpLift cannabis dispensary locations in Mt. Orab and Milford have been approved to start recreational marijuana sales on Aug. 6.

“Our UpLift locations in Mt. Orab and Milford have been approved to start selling recreational marijuana on Tuesday,” said Gibson.

UpLift Ohio, located at 101 Mercy Blvd in Mt. Orab, held its official grand opening as a medical marijuana dispensary on Jan. 26, 2023, seeing a large turnout of medical marijuana patients. Since then, it has seen a great deal of success in servicing medical marijuana patients of Ohio.

UpLift was among the first to submit its application to the state for a dual-use license after recreational marijuana became legal in Ohio.

“We will be a dual-use license, so we will be able to do both medical and recreational here,” said Kaylei Williams, assistant general manager at UpLift in Mt. Orab.

UpLift has been preparing for a significant increase in customers in recent months, since Ohio voters approved recreational marijuana.

“We’ve done quite a few things to enhance the customer experience here and expedite it as efficiently as possible,” Gibson explained.

Some of the changes at UpLift to accommodate for the anticipated increase in customers include: optimizing inventory management by balancing recreational and medical marijuana availability, maintaining a diverse product range while meeting patient and customer demand, and making a number of improvements at their facilities in Mt. Orab and Milford.

UpLift now includes mobile kiosks and kiosks on the dispensary floor, allowing medical marijuana patients and recreational customers to browse the menu while waiting to be served.

Plenty of bud tenders will be staffed to assist patients and customers by answering questions they may have and alerting them of special deals.

A medical marijuana card will no longer be required for those 21 and over to legally purchase cannabis products in Ohio. However, those with a current medical marijuana prescription will still have some benefits as compared to those purchasing recreational marijuana.

“Veterans and indigent patients will continue their discounts in the medical program, so that is definitely a huge bonus for those patients,” Gibson explained.

Gibson said UpLift will also have certain days when they offer only medical marijuana sales, so medical marijuana patients are able to avoid possible longer waits than usual due to recreational sales.

Medical marijuana card holders will also be exempt from the 10 percent excise tax on recreational sales.

UpLift’s Milford location is at 401 Rivers Edge Dr., Milford OH, 45150.

For more information on UpLift, visit https://www.upliftohio.com/