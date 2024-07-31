Bernadette Patrick, age 74, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired server for Bob Evans for 30 years. Bernadette was born August 23, 1949 in Mt. Adams, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Norma (Roberts) Hollander. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two children – Brian Patrick in 2014 and Lisa Patrick Reed in 2021.

Mrs. Patrick is survived by her husband – David Patrick; one son – Nicholas Patrick and wife Stephanie of Batavia, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Mason, Olivia, Chelsea, Kinley, Emery and Joshua Patrick all of Batavia, Ohio, Jessica Reed of Mason, Ohio and Mariah Reed of Lebanon, Ohio; one great grandchild – Addy Reed of Mason, Ohio and five sisters – Patty Shamblin, Mary Ann Hickey and Joan Gooch all of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rosemary Leamer of Maineville, Ohio and Jean Hollander of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Cincinnati Eye Bank, 4000 Executive Park Drive, Suite 420, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com