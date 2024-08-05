Jean A. Barnes, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Montgomery, Ohio at the age of 81. She was born to the late Charles Anthony and Teresa Agnes (nee Kibler) Flischel on November 18, 1942, in Mariemont, Ohio.

Jean is survived by her stepdaughter Deborah S. (Victor) Collins of Mt. Orab, Ohio, her adored grandson Scott Barnes, and numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years Clifford R. “Bobby” Barnes.

Jean of a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. She was on the Brown County Senior Citizens Council. Jean was also involved in the Brown County Seniors Alive, the Adams-Brown Diabetes Coalition, and the Northern Brown Senior Center. She was a retired Senior Research Associate from Proctor and Gamble after 40 plus years of service.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:30 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and run until the time of service. Father Cordonnier officiating. Burial will follow mass at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Brown County Senior Citizens at 937-378-6603 or 505 North Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.