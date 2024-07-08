Rodney Gast, of Ripley, takes down Harvey Zimmerman during the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival arm wrestling competition hosted by former World Arm Wrestling champion, Sam Cooper. Gast finished second in the right-handed, 221 lbs and over division. Photo by Wade Linville

Named this year’s Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival Little Mister Independence was Malique Turner, while crowned this year’s Little Miss Independence was Naomi Hardin. Photo provided

Winners of the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival arm wrestling competition hosted by former World Arm Wrestling champion, Sam Cooper. Photo provided

Enjoying the live entertainment at this year’s Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival held June 28-29. Photo by Wade Linville

Enjoying time on the banks of the Ohio River during the Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival held June 28-29. Photo by Wade Linville

Crowds made their way to Front Street in Ripley for the annual Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival held June 28-29. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley Lions Club Fourth of July Festival decorated hat contest winners were, from the left, Otis Kokensparger, Roberta Sidwell, Judy Brooks, Chandra Berry and Dean Thompson. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July Festival once again ended with a bang on June 29, as crowds of people gathered along Front Street and at the historic Rankin House in downtown Ripley to enjoy the fireworks show over the Ohio River.

