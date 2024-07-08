Gregory Campbell, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, he was 59 years old. Gregory was born to the late Earl and Shelva Campbell in Mariemont, Ohio on September 24, 1964.

Gregory is survived by his partner George Kaylor of Mt. Orab, his children Dustin (Sarah) Kaylor of Florence, Kentucky, Donald (Jessica) Kaylor of Crittenden, Kentucky, and Melissa Kaylor of Goshen, Ohio. He also leaves behind his 4 grandchildren and his siblings Harold (Mary) Campbell of Hillsboro, Ohio, Earl Jr. (Becky) Campbell of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Melvin (Paula) Campbell of Milford, Ohio, Rick (Jackie) Campbell of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jeff (Tammy) Campbell of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Kay (Rodney) Furnish of Lexington, North Carolina. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Gregory was preceded in death by his brother Terry Campbell.

Gregory was a avid Bengals Fan, and enjoyed collecting antiques.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.