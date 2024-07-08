Kelly Anne Smith, age 40, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, July 1, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her family. She worked in the construction and remodeling industry, was a 2002 graduate of the Georgetown High School and the Southern Hill JVS and spent all her free time with her family. Kelly was born February 8, 1984 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of Bill and Beth-Anne (Payton) Smith of Georgetown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents – William and Molly Smith and maternal grandparents – Richard Payton and Barbara Gaskins.

In additional to her parents, Miss Smith is survived by her fiancé – Dominic Bell of West Chester, Ohio; three daughters – Aubri Lovell, Jozlynn Schultz and Madison Bell; two brothers – Jacob Smith of Georgetown, Ohio and Billy Smith and wife Jessica of Amelia, Ohio; future mother-in-law – Vanita Dixie of West Union, Ohio; future sister-in-law – Danielle Bell of West Union, Ohio; nine nieces and nephews – Dillion, William, Jonah and Karleigh Smith, Lindsey and James Snouffer, Elijah and Penelope Paul and Josiah Bell; longtime friend – Tony Holden of West Chester, Ohio and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com