Helen Elizabeth (Dugan) Wiles, 97, passed away peacefully at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. Helen was born on January 24, 1927 in Brown County, Ohio to Walter and Artie (Layton) Dugan, and was a 1945 graduate of Russellville High School. She married Chester Wiles in 1947 and moved to Dayton. Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling and played cards at the Kettering Senior Center. Helen is survived by daughter Susan Wiles and son Gary Wiles both of Dayton, daughter Linda Hassell and son-in-law Bill Hassell of Pasadena, MD and nieces and nephews in Wisconsin and Ohio. Her husband; Chester, her brothers; Clarence Dugan, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Harry Carl Dugan of Russellville, Ohio and infant brother Blanchard Dugan preceded her in death. Interment later in Linwood Cemetery, Russellville, Ohio. Donation to Ohio Hospice appreciated.