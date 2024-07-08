Charles L Fist passed away peacefully at Hospice in Boca Raton, Florida on July 4, 2024 at the age of 94. Born to John and America Fist on June 6, 1930, Charles grew up in Sardinia, Ohio where he met his future wife Dorothy Hafer while both attended Sardinia High School. Charles was proud to have served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean war and he and Dorothy were married shortly after his completion of military service. After raising their family in the Sardinia area, he and Dorothy moved to Florida in the early 1980’s.

Charles is survived by his sister, Ellen King of Sardinia and his four children and their families, Steven and Patricia Fist, James and Chae Fist, Elizabeth and Thomas Cocks and David and Petya Fist along with eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown on Saturday, July 13, at 12:00 p.m. for both Charles and his late wife Dorothy, who passed on September 15, 2022. Visitation will be 12:00 -1:00 p.m. with the service at 1:00 p.m. and that the Sardinia American Legion will conduct military honors at the graveside.

Following the service, Charles and Dorothy will be laid to rest together at the Sardinia Cemetery.