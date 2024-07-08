Larry Eugene McKinzie, age 62, of Felicity, Ohio passed away Friday, July 5, 2024 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He worked in construction for many years for Dutch Mullen Construction and most recently for ABC Tire in Georgetown, Ohio. Larry was a member of the Russellville Fire Department in Russellville, Ohio for over 20 years and served as Fire Chief for 14 years, a farmer and enjoyed spending as much time with his grandchildren as possible. He was born August 6, 1961 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Irene (Crum) McKinzie of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Rev. Jesse E. McKinzie. Besides his father in 2009, he was preceded in death by on sister – Lisa Bradford.

In addition to his mother, Mr. McKinzie is survived by two daughters – Sarah McKinzie and Christopher Hunter of Georgetown, Ohio and Martina Newman and Josh Nixon of Russellville, Ohio; six grandchildren – Gabriel and wife Laciann, Aubrey, Preston, Tucker, Bryon and Marlee; one great grandson – Walker; two brothers – Roger McKinzie and wife Anita and Jesse McKinzie and wife Rhonda both of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters – Joyce Thomas and husband Jeff of Felicity, Ohio and Sherri Fields of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 12, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. David Benjamin and Cynthia Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross, 2111 Dana Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45207 or at www.redcross.org

