T & F Signs is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Williamsburg, which was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 25.

T & F owners, Faith and Tommy Verdin (longtime Brown Countians), and members of their dedicated staff welcomed community members and special guests to mark this significant milestone.

The event highlighted T & F Signs’ commitment to providing top-quality printing services for both business and personal needs. This new location complements their existing store in Maysville, KY, extending their reach and enhancing their ability to serve customers in the region.

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce facilitated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, adding a special touch to the celebration. A representative for Congressman Brad Winthrop was also present to offer congratulations to Faith and Tommy, recognizing their entrepreneurial spirit and contribution to the local economy. The event highlighted the new facility and opportunities to meet the team behind T & F Signs.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations with this new location in Williamsburg,” said Faith and Tommy, owners of T & F Signs. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional printing services, and we look forward to serving the Williamsburg community with the same level of commitment and quality that our Maysville customers have come to expect.”

T & F Signs offers a wide range of printing solutions, including business signage, promotional materials, T-shirts, and more. Whether for business branding or personal projects, T & F Signs is ready to meet all printing needs with expertise and a customer-focused approach.

For inquiries and printing needs, please contact T & F Signs at 888-675-8389 or visit them at their new Williamsburg location.