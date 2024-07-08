Marjorie Ann Bailey, age 87, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at her residence. She was a retired administrative assistant and enjoyed cooking and listening to the radio. Marjorie was born November 16, 1936 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Ila Blanche (Mount) Warlamont. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Donald Warlamont.

Ms. Bailey is survived by one brother – Dale Warlamont and wife Joyce of Eastgate, Ohio; two nieces – Sharon and Debbie and special friends and neighbors – Sheila Hensley and Mollie Pingle.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 5, 2024 at the Greenbush Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab Ohio is serving the family

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com