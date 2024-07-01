Robert Joseph Carter, age 73, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 20024 at the VA Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired crematory operator for Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, Kentucky, a United States Vietnam War Army and Marine veteran and a member of the Living Church of Five Mile near Mt.Orab, Ohio. Robert was born March 13, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Joseph Lee and Hazel Marie (King) Carter. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – Brandy Carter; one step-daughter – Casandra Dawn Green; one grandson – Eric Carter and two sisters – Joy Newton and Gloria Rose Carpenter.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife – Jackie C. (Jones) Carter; two sons – Robert Carter, II and wife Shelia of Lebanon, Ohio and Joseph K. Mindar and wife Kendall of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; three step-sons – Kenneth Sterling Green of Sardinia, Ohio, Clinton Lee Green and wife Rachel of Hillsboro, Ohio and Joseph Wesley Green of Mt.Orab, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two sisters – Judy Miller of Williamsburg, Ohio and Sonia Perry and husband Dave of Lebanon, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

