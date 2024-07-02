Frankie Earl Carrington, age 87, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georegtown, Ohio. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Once he returned home, he became the Assistant Police Chief of the Georgetown Police Department, a Lieutenant at the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, an Assistant Fire Chief for the Georgetown Fire Department and a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. After his retirement from law enforcement, he was a carpenter with many skills. Frankie was born November 15, 1936 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Talbert Earl and Hazel (Barr) Carrington. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years – Caryl June (Fulton) Carrington whom he married February 9, 1957, three sisters – Helen Charles, Margaret Shepherd and Donna Crump and two brothers – David R. Carrington, Sr. and Ricky Carrington.

Mr. Carrington is survived by one daughter – Kim Carrington of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Travis Clements of Georgetown, Ohio; four sisters – Edna Mae Combess of Seaman, Ohio, Dolly Klanke and husband Darryl of Amelia, Ohio, Candy Kiser and Husband Doug of Bethel, Ohio and Kathy Bauer and husband Kenny of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Mickey Carrington and wife Alise of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Bonnie Abdon and husband Greg of Batavia, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. David Wayne will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Cremation is to take place following the funeral services with inurnment at a later date in the Confidence Cemetery with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Villa Georgetown Activities Fund, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com