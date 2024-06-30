Randy Cook Sr. of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, June 15, 2024; he was 76 years old. He was born to the late Benjamin and Betty (nee McCoy) Cook on January 25, 1948, in Mariemont, Ohio.

Randy is survived by his loving children: Randy Cook Jr. of Bethel, Heather (Chad) Minnie of Hamersville, Charity (Bub) Nipper of Bethel and Faith Shanks of Sailorsville; his adored grandchildren: Emilee Kay Cook, Hayley Cook, Gene E. Johnson, Jarod Cook, Derick Minnie, Tara Minnie, Miranda Mayhew, Zachary Minnie, Dakota Nipper, Austin Nipper, Joshua Nipper, and Jamie Lynn Brock; as well as numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind siblings: Kathy Snider of Mt. Orab, Rena (Kenny) Wallace of Bethel, and Steven Cook of Columbus.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cheryl Cook, his three daughters: Shelley Renee Cook, Laura Kay Cook, and Connie Sue Cook, and his siblings: Gary Cook, Dennis Cook, Connie Darling, Becky Neal, Carolyn Wallace, and Jeff Cook.

Randy loved to fish, to bowl, garden, and canning. He enjoyed going to the Amish County for his fresh produce. Randy was retired from Dualite after 20 plus years of Service.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.