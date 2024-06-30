Allen Miller of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, July 27, 2024, he just turned 88. Allen was born to the late Raymond and Clara (nee Pierce) Miller on June 20, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Allen is survived by his loving children Sherry (Eric) Allen of Sardinia, and Jeff (Lora) Miller of Owensville, his adored grandchildren Dreama Miller of Dayton, James Schadler of Nashville, Tennessee, Margaret Miller of Chillicothe, and Elizabeth Miller of Georgetown. He also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, along with his 4 caring siblings.

In addition to his parents Allen was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Emily (nee Akers) Miller, his two sons Douglas (Kathy) Miller, and Richard Miller, including one grand-daughter Emily Raypole, and 3 siblings.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date to be determined.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.