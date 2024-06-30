Calvin Hayes, 83, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024 at his home. He was retired from General Motors, loved coon hunting and was a member of the Coon Hunters Club in Mt. Orab. Mr. Hayes was born July 25, 1940 in Jackson County, Kentucky the son of the late E.J. and Rachael (Montgomery) Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Helen (Miracle) Hayes and eleven siblings.

Mr. Hayes is survived by his son – Calvin D. Hayes (Lisa) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in Mt. Orab Cemetery.

