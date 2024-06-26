Peggy Hall, 91, formerly of Bethel and a resident of Mt. Orab, passed away on June 22, 2024. She was born on February 8, 1933, in Letcher County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry and Hattie Kiser. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Hall, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Ward (Michael) of Mt. Orab, Donna Carver (John) of Mt. Orab, Diane Durbin (the late Gary) of Mt. Orab; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Doug Kiser (Candy) of Bethel, Larry Kiser (Judy) of Sardinia, and Carl Kiser of Florida; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was a lifetime member of the Bethel American Legion Auxiliary Post 406 and a 1950 graduate of Russellville High School.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. www.ecnurre.com