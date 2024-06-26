Patricia Wynn, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Anderson Township, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was 73 years old. Patricia was born in Bethel, Ohio to the late Marvin B. and Geneva (nee Caudill) Stacy on February 13, 1951.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years Charles Wynn; her loving son Dwayne Wynn of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren Charles, and Christopher Mosley. Along with her caring siblings Bill (Tami) Stacy of Mt. Orab, Faye Campbell of Williamsburg, Raymond (Kim) Stacy of Winchester, and Carol Barker of Newtown; including her adored nieces and nephews Shawn, Josh, Tera, Wesley, Nathan, Kelly, Brittany, Christel, Tony, Tiffany, and Jeffrey.

In addition to her parents Patricia was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Kirker, and Mary Brauns.

Patricia enjoyed tending to her flowers and her family.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 am and run until the time of Service. Pastor Carl Trent officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.