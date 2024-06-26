Alfreda Mae Fite, age 93, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 23, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born June 6, 1931 in Hamersville, Ohio the daughter of the late Fred and Ivy M. (Balser) Pride. After graduating high school, Alfreda began working secretarial positions while waiting for her high school sweetheart, Dale Fite to return home from the United States Navy whom she married September 22, 1951. In February 1966, she began working for the Hamersville Local Schools as the high school secretary and in May 1995 retired as the elementary librarian after 30 years of service. She loved sports, watching the Cincinnati Reds faithfully, but she especially loved watching college basketball rooting for all Big East teams, particularly Xavier University and knew the coaches and players by name and number. Besides her parents, Alfreda was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years – Dale Eugene Fite in 2003, one grandson – Jarrod Fite, two brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Fite is survived by two children – Gary Dale Fite and wife Wrai of Hamersville, Ohio and Debra Mae Adkins and husband Wayne of Feesburg, Ohio; four grandchildren – Tricia Campbell, Dale Adkins and wife Caitlin, Joshua Fite and wife Carla and Aimee Downing and husband Robert; six great grandchildren – Halle Campbell, Tessa and Colin Fite, Emory Adkins and Alice and Rubie Downing; one brother – Edgar Pride of Bethel, Ohio; one sister – Lucille Kelly of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Joann Amend of Cincinnati, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Eversole will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery in Ash Ridge, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Cancer Foundation.

