Herbert Masters, 93 years old, formerly of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2024, at the Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring, Florida.

He is survived by his Wife: Melody Gregory Masters. 12 Children: Rebecca Rutherford, Victoria Champer, Brenda Raleigh, Cheryl Masters, Kim Woodruff, Trudy Wells, Kerry Woodruff, Melinda Young, Mark Woodruff, Chris Woodruff, Robin Woodruff and Angel Ryan. 24 Grandchidlren. Numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Memorial Services will be at the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 12:00 PM.

Visitation will also be on Saturday, August 3, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.