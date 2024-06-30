David Eldon O’Cull, age 78, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He worked for Copeland and 105 Boilermakers. He enjoyed his family, going to flea markets, trading knives and guns. He was born October 5, 1945 in Lewis County, Kentucky the son of the late Dave O’Cull and Elsie (Piper) O’Cull. He is also preceded in death by his wife – Linda Mae (Starrett) O’Cull in 2020 and a infant daughter – Cynthia O’Cull in 1971.

Mr. O’Cull is survived by his children – Tina May O’Cull and Jerod Eldon O’Cull of Russellville, Ohio; a brother – James O’Cull (Judy) of Sardinia, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Lowell Davis of Ripley, Ohio and Sonny Becraft (Mary) of Georgetown, Ohio; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Tim Carter will officiate.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

