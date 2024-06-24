Paul Vincent Murrell, age 60, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Friday, June 21, 2024 at his residence. He was a self-employed artist. Paul was born December 28, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Willie Gene and Louise R. (Evans) Murrell. In addition to his parents, Willie in 2015 and Louise in 2017, he was preceded in death by one brother – Phillip Murrell, one sister-in-law – Brenda Lee (Caskey) Murrell; mother and father-in-law – Earline and Charles Spears and two nephews – Andrew Joseph Strong and Joseph Andrew Murrell.

Mr. Murrell is survived by two children – Angela Robinson and husband Michael of West Chester, Ohio and Kyle Koch of Indiana; three grandchildren; wife – Peggy Spears of Cincinnati, Ohio and eight brothers and sisters – Pamela Murrell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Stanley Murrell and wife Vicky of Williamsburg, Ohio, Dennis Murrell and wife Helen of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Therese Murrell of Lexington, Kentucky, Jonathan Murrell and wife Rita of Indiana, Cathy Burton and husband Doug, Elaine Strong and husband Timothy and Joseph Murrell all of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Don Green and Kevin Hatcher will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com