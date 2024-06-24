Meredythe A. Purdin, 84, of Cincinnati, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2024. She was born on July 9, 1939, the daughter of the late Richard and Bessie (Young) Cox. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gene Purdin of Cincinnati; son, Scott Purdin and wife Robin of Mainville, OH; 3 grandchildren, Kyle, Kasey and Megan Purdin; 2 step grandchildren, Brett and Danielle Schneider and sister, Ruth Scott and husband Gene of Vandalia, OH.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Drue Lane officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati-Blue Ash.

