Leroy Louderback, age 82, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, June 13, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a farmer, owner of Louderback Farm Machinery Sales, a Vietnam Army veteran and a member of the Georgetown F&AM Lodge #72 in Georgetown, Ohio. Leroy was also a Brown County 4-H Advisor for twenty-nine years, Brown County Jr. Fair Board Small Animal Department Supervisor, a member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and the Brown County Farm Bureau. Leroy was born November 26, 1941 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late William Roy and Frances (Andrews) Louderback. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – John Louderback in 2012.

Mr. Louderback is survived by his wife of fifty-four years – Diane (Kay) Louderback whom he married September 14, 1969 and special friend – Paul Yelton.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 20, 2024 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. Dave Warren will officiate. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Mason County Animal Shelter, 301 River Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

