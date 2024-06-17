Terry L Frye of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home in Hillsboro, Ohio with his beloved wife by his side on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the age of 72. He was born to the late Calvin and Betty (nee Waits) Frye on May 15, 1952, in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Terry is survived by his wife of 42 years Velvet (nee Adamson) Frye, his son Sean McErlane of Concord, North Carolina, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers including Lonnie Frye of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Along with his nieces Carol Lynn Frye and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents Terry was preceded in death by his sister Diane Frye.

Terry was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Services will be held at the convenience of family at a later date.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.