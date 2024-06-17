Jacqueline Claire Fitch joined the Church Triumphant with her family by her side on February 13, 2024, in Sanford, NC, where she has been living since the fall 2015, after a battle with pneumonia.

Better known to Ripley and Brown County family and residents, and North Carolina friends, as Jackie Fitch, she was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 18, 1932 to Rhoda “Pat” Edith Ward Fitch and Robert “Bob” Perry Fitch. This part of the Fitch family moved to a farm on US Highway 68 in the mid 1930’s. She vividly remembers going out of a second story window of her grandfather’s hotel into a flat bottom boat on Front Street during the ‘37 Flood! Jackie, and younger sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Jean Fitch then grew up in Ripley attending Centenary United Methodist Church.

After her graduation from Ripley High School, Jackie and her good friend Phyllis Roush Peltz attended nursing school at The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health in the Kenwood area of Cincinnati, both graduating in 1953. After nursing school, Jackie joined the nursing staff at Brown County General Hospital in Georgetown. She worked in every department there over her many years of service, and became a nursing supervisor. However, she dearly loved the nature of patient care more than supervision. She retired from Brown County Hospital in 1987, at age 55. She continued to serve the community in many ways, including volunteer nursing with local podiatry and allergy doctors. She was also called upon by many community residents for nursing advice, and spent countless hours in caring friendship with fellow nurses. She attended to medical and practical assistance needs of dear nursing friend and neighbor – Virginia “Ginny” O’Neal, among others.

Jackie enjoyed the opportunities she had to assist every one of the churches in Ripley, and many in Brown County, as well as all the places she lived and worshipped in North Carolina. At Centenary, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School; assisted many Pastors and their families; sang in the choir; assisted with “Apple Pie Inn”; occasionally played the piano; prepared Communion elements; served with many United Methodist Women; and several formal administrative committees within the church. She was a long-time friend of the Ripley Library, Ripley Museum, and many other charitable organizations. Jackie was voted Ripley Women’s Club Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1987. She was interviewed about her extensive knowledge of the history of Ripley and Brown County. A recording of that interview is kept in the Ripley Heritage. Early in life, she loved music; hunted rabbits and squirrels and fished with her Dad in the area creeks, the Ohio River, and the 3 old Germann ponds near the shoe factory. She always affectionately referred to herself as a Ripley River-Rat! She was an avid reader, enjoyed recreational swimming in Ripley and Bethel, and walked her dog, and often the dogs of friends, for exercise. She had fond memories of vanilla, chocolate, and lemon Cokes from Bristow’s and Rockin’ Robins! She loved the old covered bridges in the area, and visiting at Fitch’s Chapel. She was well known for her gardening, needlework, card ministry of encouragement, and letter writing, even to life-long pen-pals Norah Carlson of Dublin, Ireland; and Joan Hill of Kingscote, South Australia.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Rhoda Fitch, her sister Roberta Jean Fitch Presnal, and two nieces – Jerri Lynne Presnal and Cari Lynn Presnal Williams. She is survived by a nephew, and two nieces, and their families, and several distant cousins. Survivors are: Rev. Gregg A. Presnal and wife Stephanie of Sanford, NC; and their children, spouses and grandchildren: Nathan Robert Presnal and wife Andrea Milan Siracuse Presnal, and their son Miles Andrew Presnal of Southern Pines, NC; along with their daughter Nicole Rose Presnal Williams and husband Christopher James Williams, and their son Alexander Fitch Williams of Mebane, NC. Niece Jacki Ann Presnal McWhortor and son Andrew McWhortor of Mesa, AZ. And niece Jeanne Marie Presnal Allbritton of Sugar Land, TX; and her children, spouses and grandchildren: Erin Leigh Allbritton Stone and husband Steven Trevor Stone, and their son Zachary Evan Stone of Fairfax VA.; Jacob Alan Allbritton and companion Scarlett Hamlin and their daughter Jade Marie Allbritton of Houston, TX; Steven Greggory Allbritton and companion Alyssa Johns, and children Easton Mendez, Josiah Allbritton, Dahlia Allbritton, and Elijah Allbritton of Pearland, TX; and Gabrielle Marcella Allbritton Lane and children Damon Anthony Lane and McKaeleigh Grace Lane also of Sugar Land, TX.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2024 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, at the church. Inurnment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a charity of your choice; or Centenary Methodist Church in Ripley, OH; The Ripley Library; Rankin House Preservation; a local food pantry ministry; a local SPCA; Wounded Warrior Project; Disabled American Veterans; Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or The American Cancer Society.

Our family wishes to thank God, and thank all of you, for your many acts of compassionate kindness offered to Jackie Fitch along her earthly journey, and the opportunities you made to celebrate, enjoy life, and serve one another. In accordance with the Biblical Holy Scriptures of the Old Testament in Numbers 6:24-26 (KJV), this is our prayer for all of you:

24 “The Lord bless thee, and keep thee:

25 The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

26 The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.”