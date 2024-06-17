Elmer “Carl” Claypool, 79, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home Monday June 3, 2024 with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. He was born June 9, 1944. He was a retired excavator operator. He enjoyed his retirement years with his beloved dog best friend “Dakota” and doing woodwork, he also loved to drive his Oliver tractor around and looked forward every year to the Antique Machinery Show in Georgetown.

Carl is survived by one sister Wanda Griffith and his two son’s Patrick Claypool wife (Rona Claypool) & Rickey Claypool wife (Angela Claypool). Grandson Dylan Claypool, Triston Alexander, and Colton Wilson.

Carl is preceded in death by his father Henry B. Claypool, mother Nelle Belle Claypool, siblings Gene Claypool, Ruby Hardyman, Joyce BeCraft, Charles Claypool, Wilburt Claypool, Leola Wagner, Ethel Rice and Billy Ray Claypool.

Family will observe a celebration of life on June 29, 2024.