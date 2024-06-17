Clara “Sue” Armstrong of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital at the age of 80 years old. Sue was born to the late John Henry and Edna Adeal (nee Dumford) Ruggles on July 1, 1943, in Williamsburg, Ohio. She is also proceeded in death by her husband, Charles Armstrong of 53 years.

Sue is survived by her loving children Janey (Jamie Whitacre) Burchell of Mt. Orab, Becky (Gary Folger) Ober of Eastgate, Brenda (Steve) Chaney of Mt. Orab, and Neil (Sabrina) Armstrong of Mt. Orab; her cherished grandchildren Bethany (Alex) Bertsch, Brady Ober, Ryan (Sarah) Chaney, Jonathon (Erin) Armstrong, Jordan Whitacre, Erin (Austin) Spiller, Bradley Armstrong, Marissa Whitacre, Cassidy Armstrong, and her great-granddaughters Audrey and Eva Bertsch.

She also leaves behind her caring siblings Faye Harbottle, Dan (Rosa) Ruggles, Diane Turner, Don (Jamie) Ruggles, and Sharon Ruggles, along with numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Sue was also preceded in death by siblings Joan McGee and Bill Ruggles.

Sue was very creative and loved to sew and bake. She was a caregiver by heart and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and community. Her greatest passion in life was caring for her children and grandchildren.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Hospice of Hope at https://hospiceofhope.com/Donate.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.