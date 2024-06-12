The 2024 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys track and field all-stars pose with their awards during the May 20 spring sports awards banquet at Hamersville School. Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference recognized this year’s American Division and National Division boys track and field all-stars during its annual spring sports awards banquet at Hamersville School on May 20.

Awards were handed out to those earning spots on the American Division and National Division First Team.

Earning American Division First Team awards were: Julius Jackson (Wilmington), William Hilderbrandt (Wilmington), Jude Woodruff (Western Brown), Brayden Dill (Western Brown), Ben Nicoloff (New Richmond), Grant Harrison (New Richmond), Cale Wilson (Clinton-Massie), Brighton Rodman (Clinton-Massie), Miles Theetge (Clinton-Massie), Brandon Moritz (Clinton-Massie), Judy Leahy (Clinton-Massie), Austyn Shepherd (Batavia), Trevor Ranly (Batavia), Andrew Manz (Batavia), Landen Ison (Batavia), Marcus Hughbanks (Batavia), Jaxson Hendricks (Batavia), Evan Hamilton (Batavia), Henry Gipson (Batavia), David Flandemeyer (Batavia) and Alexander Collier (Batavia).

The Batavia Bulldogs finished this spring as the SBAAC American Division track and field champions.

Batavia’s Wayne Stacy received the American Division boys track coach of the year award.

Clinton-Massie junior Cale Wilson received the American Division runner of the year award, and New Richmond junior Grant Harrison took home the American Division field event person of the year award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division boys track and field first team awards were: Ethan Shouse (Williamsburg), DionDre Roland (Williamsburg), Will Oetzel (Williamsburg), Dane Jones (Williamsburg), Trey Holden (Williamsburg), Austin Elkins (Williamsburg), Josiah Bickett (Williamsburg), Jaxson Marks (Georgetown), Gideon Klump (Georgetown), Jacob Faught (Georgetown), Tyson Ellis (Georgetown), Trevor Ellis (Georgetown), Colin Bertram (Georgetown), Kaiden Roth (East Clinton), Xaden Hunt (Clermont Northeastern), Ryder Crawford (Clermont Northeastern), Isaiah Abbott (Blanchester), Will Rapp (Bethel-Tate), Zaden Pelvit (Bethel-Tate), Colin Morsbach (Bethel-Tate), Noah Mays (Bethel-Tate) and Carter Cook (Bethel-Tate).

The Clermont Northeastern Rockets finished as the SBAAC National Division boys track and field champions. Clermont Northeastern’s Liz Benjamin received the National Division coach of the year award.

Clermont Northeastern senior Ryder Crawford took home the National Division runner of the year award, and it was Clermont Northeastern senior Xaden Hunt receiving the National Division field person of the year award.