Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Fryer, age 73, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, May 27, 2024 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a farmer. Kenny was born December 18, 1950 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Franklin and Beulah Berneice (Wagoner) Fryer.

Mr. Fryer is survived by one sister – Marilyn Fryer and one brother – Dickey Fryer both of Arnheim, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

